Natrona County Arrest Log (3/26/21 – 3/29/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jose De Jesus Alvarado O'Brien -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, fail to appear.

Emily Bailey -- criminal warrant.

Jon Barton -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Theodore Bell -- fail to appear.

Wesley Bell -- larceny.

Jason Campbell -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, petty larceny, larceny.

Jeannie Crutchfield -- domestic assault.

Megan Day -- county warrant/hold for agency, fail to appear.

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication.

Johnny Garcia -- serving weekends.

Shawna Hansen -- controlled substance possession (x2), controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Daniel Harris -- violate Family Violence Protection Act order.

Liam Holt -- aggravated assault, reckless endangering.

Casey Hudgens -- serve jail time.

Theresa Hunter -- fail to appear.

Thomas James -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle.

Marlon Marshall -- fail to comply (x2).

Justin Martens -- county warrant, hold for agency.

Michael Pacheco -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, hold for probation and parole.

Deandre Phillips -- district court bench warrant (x2).

Kevin Piper -- fail to appear.

Jacob Rodri -- disturbing the peace.

Ricky Schear -- serve jail time.

Brittany Spaulding -- hold for probation and parole.

Chad Stewart -- serve jail time.

James Taylor -- fail to appear.

Danny Tolman -- controlled substance possession (x2), hold for probation and parole.

Carlos Ulloa -- driving while under suspension, fail to appear.

Skot Vanneste -- fail to appear (x2).

Amanda Wilson -- fail to comply (x2).

Steven Woodell -- fail to comply (x2).

