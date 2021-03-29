‘Get Our Town Back’ — Natrona County Expands Vaccine Eligibility

Just about anyone can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming as local health officials continue rolling it out.

According to a Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced on Monday, anyone 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine while anyone 18 and older can receive the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

“This is a moment we’ve been waiting for since March of 2020,” Natrona County Health spokesperson Hailey Bloom said. "This is how we’re going to get our town back. Our community’s vaccination efforts are well ahead of schedule, and it’s all thanks to our incredible team, healthcare partners and the people of Natrona County."

The public can sign up for shots at here and here.