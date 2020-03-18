F.E. Warren Announces Military Member with COVID-19

According to a press release received late Wednesday afternoon (March 17) officials at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming are reporting that there is one positive case of COVID-19 in an adult, military member assigned to the base.

The member had just returned from out of state. To limit exposure to others, the individual followed all prescribed precautions, self-isolated and sought out medical attention in the local area immediately upon their return and never came onto base.

To mitigate and manage the risks associated with COVID-19, F.E. Warren AFB is implementing proactive measures to reduce the spread of the virus. These measures are helping to keep our Airmen and their families healthy and safe and ensure the continuation of our mission.

“The safety and security of the men and women of F.E. Warren AFB remains our top priority,” Col Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing Commander sid in the statement. “I can assure you that our operations remain unaffected. We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to actively combat the spread of COVID-19.”

We will monitor the situation and provide families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For local information regarding F.E. Warren Air Force Base, please visit our website at www.warren.af.mil/FEW-COVID-19-INFO/.

For the latest national information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.

If you have any questions, please contact the F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at (307) 773-3381.

