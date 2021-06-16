Containment Grows On 1,000+ Acre Robinson Fire In Johnson County

Firefighters working the lightning-caused Robinson Fire in Johnson County are getting a bit of reprieve as containment on the 1,038-acre blaze grew to 64%.

According to the federal website InciWeb, 350 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Crews are continuing to assess structures within a 6-mile radius of the fire. Once those structures are assessed, fire managers will pass along their plans to Johnson County officials.

Red flag conditions on Tuesday tested containment lines in the area. However, cooler weather is forecasted which is expected to bring with it reduced fire behavior

No evacuation orders are in effect.