Coroner Identifies 2 Found Dead in Casper Home Saturday

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who were found dead inside a Casper home on Saturday.

Coroner James Whipps identified the deceased as 35-year-old Darren Rowe and 33-year-old Deidra Rowe. He did not release further information, such as their relationship or the cause of either death, in a phone interview Monday with K2 Radio News.

On Sunday, the Casper Police Department said the incident was being investigated as a potential domestic homicide.

The two were found dead when police officers responded to a home in the 1600 Block of E. 27th St. for a welfare check at roughly 7 p.m. Saturday.

It is believed to have been an isolated incident, and there is no associated threat to the public.

"At this time, we ask that the public avoid the area as officials continue to investigate and process the scene. We also ask that our community respect the privacy of those involved and their families during this difficult time," police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said in Sunday's statement.

Whipps told K2 Radio News he was releasing the names because his office had finished notifying next-of-kin for the deceased.

Further details have not been made public.