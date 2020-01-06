Elderly Woman Dies in New Year’s Day Fire West of Casper

An elderly woman died in a fire that destroyed a cabin in the Rattlesnake Range west of Casper last week, a Natrona County Sheriff's investigator said Monday.

The woman has yet to be identified by the Natrona County Coroner's Office, Taylor Courtney said.

At least two dogs died in the fire, too, he said.

The fire started on Jan. 1, and the husband of the woman tried to get help, but his pickup got stuck so he stayed in the area overnight, Courtney said.

He was able to leave the area, about seven miles off Dry Creek Road, on an all terrain vehicle and travel to a nearby ranch to call for help, Courtney said.

The investigation has yet to determine why the two did not leave together, he said.

Investigators have determined that no foul play was involved in the fire or the woman's death, Courtney added.