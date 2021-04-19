NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/16/21 – 4/18/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- parks - alcohol and public intoxication.

Harlin Henry -- Domestic assault.

Cory Kimbley -- Fail to Comply (x2).

Kevin Legarreta -- Fail to Comply.

Cathy Long -- Trespassing.

Patrick Macera -- Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Darrell McNally -- DWUI, DWUS, Open Cont in Vehicle, COMPL AUT INS, INTERFERENCE W/PO, 10-57 PROP.

Nathan Means -- Fail to Appear.

Shane Phelps -- Fail to Appear.

Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- DWUS, Domestic battery.

Zayne Ritzman -- Hold for probation and Parole.

Sylvester Saunders -- Criminal Warrant.

Dustin Swinford -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency.

Jeffrey Tanner -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Hold for probation and Parole.

Richard Vasquez -- Trespassing, Shoplifting.

Louis Yellowfox -- Trespassing, Public Intoxication Prohibited.