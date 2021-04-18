Natrona County Arrest Log (4/14/21 – 4/16/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- parks - alcohol and public intoxication.

Dandre Augustine -- public intoxication prohibited, minor in possession.

Staci Barrera -- malicious mischief prohibited structure.

Amber Carpin -- serve jail time.

Michael Downing -- criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant (x2), bond revocation.

Jordan Flock -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Shawn Goodman -- criminal bench warrant, courtesy hold/other agency.

Antonio Harrington -- controlled substance possession, sun screening devices.

Kyle Knight -- fail to comply.

Adriena Medina -- hold for probation and parole.

Levi Miller -- district court bench warrant, criminal warrant.

Ernie Montoya -- driving while license suspended.

Jonathan Palato -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Trinity Rowland -- fail to comply.

Timothy Russell -- hold for probation and parole.

Yoda Sage -- hold for probation and parole.

Carlos Salazar -- bond revocation.

Allan Sanchez Escobar -- courtesy hold/other agency.

Tyler Smith -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Tallon Stewart -- criminal bench warrant.

Colton Wagner -- trespassing.

Randy Weber -- resisting arrest, malicious mischief, hold for probation and parole.

Gregory Williams -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear.

Kameron Young-Johnson -- hold for probation and parole.

