Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead After Evansville Standoff

On Friday night and into Saturday, there was an active situation in Evansville, with police closing off traffic on several streets.

While the police did not release the identity of the deceased at the time of the standoff, the Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified them as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter.

The next of kin has been notified and an autopsy is being done on Monday.

The coroner's office said that they would release more information when it becomes available and that the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The situation surrounding the death of Clutter is still unclear, as police have not yet released any information about how he died or specifics on what happened in the lead up to his death.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office released information on which streets people should have avoided at the time of the standoff, Curtis and 5th Street, 5th and Big Horn Street, and 6th Street south on Curtis Street to 3rd Street, they have yet to provide more specific information on where the incident happened.