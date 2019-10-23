CPD: Casper Woman Told Unlicensed Girl to Drive; A Crash Resulted

A Casper woman was arrested on recommended child endangerment charges Tuesday after she allegedly told a girl, who didn't have a driver's license, to drive before being involved in a car crash.

Casper police also say 47-year-old Wanita Dee Benton told the girl, who was born in 2003, to run away from the scene following the crash.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman flagged down a police officer in the 300 block of North Durbin Street at roughly 2:20 p.m. shortly after a two-vehicle accident. The woman told police she was driving a GMC with four youth passengers when she was involved in a wreck with a Saturn.

Police spoke with the Saturn's female driver, who was born in 2003. She said she did not have a driver's license. Benton was a passenger in the car.

The affidavit says Benton told police that she had the unlicensed girl drive because she'd taken medication the night before. Benton allegedly told the girl to flee the scene after the crash, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the girl told police she was traveling southbound on South McKinley Street when the GMC "suddenly stopped" in the street.

Benton was arrested on a recommended charge of abandoning or endangering children.