CRAZY: Video Shows Guy Tasting Wyoming’s Best Foods in 1 Day

If you've spent any amount of time on YouTube, you're quite aware that people will do just about anything to grow their YouTube followers. YouTube creator named Tommy Winkler is one of those YouTubers that takes suggestions from his fans and then tries to do what they suggest.

Going through his channel, I noticed that many people suggested that he eat the most iconic foods from multiple states like Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and of course Wyoming.

Watching the videos for Colorado and Wyoming, a couple of the foods are the same. Not sure if that is a cop out, or in his research found that the food was iconic in both states. There's a pretty good chance that you aren't aware of some of Wyoming's most iconic food items, but a quick Google search will bring them up for you.

Watching the Wyoming video, you can tell that Tommy starts early in the day to make sure he gets breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks so that he can finish the task.

Early in the day he starts by showing video of him rolling into Wyoming and starts the day with a breakfast.

8:50am that includes trout and elk steak.

12:00pm Lunch includes a bowl of chili and a bison burger.

7:40pm is when he's having dinner where he's dominating Chicken Fried Steak with gravy, a big juicy slice of prime rib and tops off dinner with 8 Rocky Mountain Oysters.

9:10pm Tommy heads to the iconic and Wyoming based Taco Johns for 3 Chicken soft tacos and potato Olés which he gives an 8.1 out of 10 rating.

Tommy is a young guy and still has that young guy metabolism. Reading through the comments, commenters that have been following him for a while say he works out quite a bit. Watching the videos, he's been doing this for quite a while and has built up over 1.14 million followers.

Check out the video of him eating some of the best of Wyoming.

