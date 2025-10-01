Ashes Found on Casper Job Site: Community Asked to Help Locate Owner

Something of extreme importance was semi-recently recovered at a construction job site. The item is an engraved urn locket for ashes.

Earlier today (Wednesday, October 1st, 2025), Michael Clough posted a picture of the piece of cremation jewelry, along with a caption that read:

This was found on one of our job sites. I wonder if we can find who it belongs to? This is someone’s ashes so I imagine they r missed. Help me share this out plz

The engraving reads "Sharon Kay Johnson - 5/10/38 to 10/19/20".

After searching the internet to find out more about the dearly departed, I came across an obituary on Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home for one Sharon Johnson, with the dates matching the cremation jewelry.

If this item belongs to you or you know how to get in contact with the family, please message Michael Clough on Facebook or contact us here at the station by calling 307-266-5252, between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

