Natrona County Road & Weather Report: October Kicks Off With Sunshine (10/1/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

It will be a bit cooler today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Any showers should be largely confined to the western mountains. Mainly dry weather continues Thursday with increasing rain chances on Friday.

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74°. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well around the state.

There is currently one road closure so far:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke