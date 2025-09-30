Marvel Zombies: A Wyoming Fan Sinks Their Teeth Into the Series [VIDEO]

Honesty is the best policy, so I'll begin by saying I am a huge Marvel fan. That being said, some of the television series and movies from this latest phase of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), have not always been my favorite.

Not that we've gotten that out of the way, in my humble opinion, Marvel Zombies is rare win. This 4-part television miniseries is streaming in its entirely on Disney+ and I implore you to binge them all. If you haven't seen the trailer yet, that's a good place to start.

The Good

The show is rated for a mature audience, which is very rare in the MCU (to my knowledge, only Deadpool & Wolverine is the only other Marvel offering that was rated R), which makes it seem a lot more real than most animated shows of it's nature, somewhat reminiscent of similar series like Invincible, albeit with much less swear words.

The shows' all-star voice cast uses many beloved character voices from movies and shows like, Thunderbolts*, Ironheart, Hawkeye and more.

The Bad

I got emotionally attached to some characters that I probably shouldn't have, which, if I'm being completely honest, lead to actual tears in all four episodes (to me though, that level of emotion in a cartoon could also be listed in "The Good" category above). Without any spoilers, don't get attached to anyone. Much like Game of Thrones, darn near anyway can or will be turned, or just straight merc-ed.

The Ugly

As it is a miniseries, it is only the four episodes, meaning by the end, you will be on the edge of your seat.

Get our free mobile app

I give Marvel Zombies a 9.5 out of 10. It is a damn near perfect, which again, is a rarity in Phase Six of the MCU. It is re-watchable, fast-paced, and honestly, just beautifully done. It is a spin-off of "What if... Zombies", an alternate timeline in season one of What if...?, which is a perfect ten, in my opinion. The only reason I didn't give Marvel Zombies a perfect score is because of one inconsistency, but if I can find a reason for that online soon, that may cause me to change my grade.

All in all, this is the perfect series for Halloween and another win for Marvel/Disney.

20 Wyoming Cities and the Celebrities Who Perfectly Represent Them We asked ChatGPT to assign celebrities that capture each city's vibe and personality. Get ready to look at your city a little bit differently. Here are the celebrities for Wyoming's 20 largest cities. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke