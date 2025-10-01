Spike It Up: Register Now for 4v4 Coed Volleyball at Casper Rec Center

Are you looking for some four on four, co-ed volleyball fun? Well, look no further, because the the next season is starting soon, for all skill levels.

A press release from the City of Casper, Casper Recreation Division states:

Ready for a new volleyball experience from the Casper Recreation Division? Registration is now open for the 4v4 Adult Coed Volleyball League!

Officials will be provided and games are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning on December 3rd. Multiple divisions will be offered. Registration is limited, so sign your team up today!

Team Entry Fee: $200.00

Registration Deadline: Sunday, November 16th.

Click here to register your team today.

