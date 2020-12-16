Highly Anticipated Crown Royal Flavored Canned Drinks Are Now Available In Stores

It's definitely going to be a festive holiday season now that Crown Royal's flavored canned drinks have officially starting hitting the shelves.

A few weeks ago, an image began to circulate online showing Crown Royal canned drinks in whisky & cola and peach tea flavors. The internet flipped out, and some were even questioning if the drinks were too good to be true.

We put out this story and were soon contacted by numerous reps in the Lafayette, Louisiana area that confirmed that the drinks were indeed real and would be coming out sometime in mid-December, and I'm here to tell you that the highly-anticipated Crown Royal canned drinks are officially here.

Staff Photo

This is a photo of the new drinks at Rouse's on Bertrand drive in Lafayette, Louisiana, but a source tells me that Super 1, Sam's, and Target are among the other locations that currently have the drinks available there in that area with Albertson's soon to follow.

Based on the photo, it seems like whisky & cola, peach tea, and Washington apple are the three flavors that are available. I guess now the only remaining question is "Are they good?"

I'll leave that up to you to find out. If you grab one, let me know how it tastes.

Be safe, drink responsibly, and enjoy your holiday season.