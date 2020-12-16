Delightful Christmas Convoy In Montana Is Full Of Holiday Cheer

With Christmas next week I think we can all agree that there is no such thing as too much holiday cheer.

With that thought in mind, I would like to present you with the most delightful (pun intended) Christmas Convoy EVER.

This convoy happened in Belgrade, Montana and it was their first attempt.

I would say it was fabulously executed and I can imagine the joyful faces of all the townspeople watching the convoy pass by.

I loved the flatbed trailers with scenes on the back, and the tanker truck with the "melting" icicle lights was amazing.

Of course, the truck with the massive star was also amazing, and how about the trailers that decorated the semi-trucks AND the loads they were carrying?

A huge thank you to the helicopter pilot and the videographer for the awesome job they did.

If you have a kiddo that is into trucks and trailers I'm pretty sure you can buy yourself more than a few minutes of present wrapping time by putting this video on repeat.

I hope they continue this tradition, and that each year they get more and more participants.