‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Bans Mod That Let Players Have Sex With Keanu Reeves

In 1995, Keanu Reeves appeared in a dystopian sci-fi movie called Johnny Mnemonic. It was set in “January 2021” and imagined a world where the internet was a dangerous place, poisoning people’s minds. So it pretty much got all of that exactly right, but not even Johnny Mnemonic predicted how truly bizarre the internet of 2021 would get, or how Keanu himself would get swept up in one of its stranger episodes.

Reeves is currently appearing as a key character in the video game Cyberpunk 2077. In the game, Reeves’ likeness appears as “Johnny Silverhand,” a rockstar turned war veteran and cybernetic badass. Beyond Johnny’s robot arm, he pretty much looks exactly like Keanu Reeves. Which kind of poses a problem, when players are using mods to alter the game — and in particular one that allows them to put any character’s likeness in the game onto another player model. Specifically, players used the mod to make a “sexbot” character named joy toy look like Keanu Reeves. And then they have sex with joy toy (as Keanu Reeves), as one does in the company of sexbots.

PC Gamer has the full story. The company behind Cyberpunk 2077,CD Projekt Red, shut down the mod and said in a statement, “Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others. In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077.” In other words, it’s one thing to have video game sex with an invented and wholly fictional digital character in the game. It’s another to have sex with the likeness of a very famous person who certainly did not give CDPR the okay to depict him getting it on in a dark, sci-fi future.

Before the mod was shut down, someone made this video of it in action. It might be considered NSFW, so beware — although it’s really more bizarre than anything else.

Well, we finally know why Sad Keanu was so sad.