DA: Casper Man Confessed to Voyeurism During NCSO Job Screening

Prosecutors say a Casper man admitted to filming men using the restroom during a pre-employment screening with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan C. Stauch is charged with five counts of felony voyeurism. He appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court Wednesday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Stauch was in the process of taking a pre-employment polygraph when he told a sheriff's deputy that the most serious crime he'd committed without being caught was looking at other males' genitals in restrooms.

The deputy subsequently ended the interview and contacted a sheriff's office investigator.

In November, the investigator interviewed Stauch. The affidavit says Stauch agreed to show videos he'd taken on his cellphone of men using the bathroom. Stauch showed the investigator a total of 24 videos, charging documents say.

The first video was taken in January 2018 and the most recent was taken Oct 9.

Stauch told the investigator that he took videos of men urinating at the Casper Municipal Golf Course, Casper Events Center and Crossroads Park, the affidavit says.

In a written statement late Thursday, the City of Casper says it is working alongside law enforcement through the investigation as the alleged offenses occurred at city facilities and Stauch is a former city employee.