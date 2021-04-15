Dallas police arrested a suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting death of University of Wyoming football recruit Tony Evans Jr., according to the department's Facebook page.

Officers were called to a hotel near the Love Field Airport northwest of downtown Dallas, at 1:35 a.m. and found Evans, a 17-year old Black male, shot at the location by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, Dallas homicide detectives determined that suspect Keyshawn Evanta Harris, an 18-year-old Black male, was responsible for Evans' murder, according to the department's Facebook page.

Harris was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.

The Dallas Morning News reported that his bond was set at $500,000.

The Dallas Police Department's announcement did not give other details including what led to the identification of Harris, a possible motive, and whether other suspects were involved.

Evans was recruited in February.

When Evans was recruited in February, Bohl said Evans was a wide receiver with great potential.

The death of the Lancaster, Texas, wide receiver has weighed heavily on the university this week.

Evans' funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

The University of Wyoming's athletics website did not have a statement as of Thursday evening.