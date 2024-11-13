David Street Station Hosting Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is happening soon in downtown Casper.

David Street Station will be hosting the event on Saturday evening, November 30th, 2024.

The official Community Christmas Tree Lighting Facebook event page states:

Join us Saturday, November 30th, at 6:00 PM, as we light the Community Christmas Tree with a countdown from the community! This magical moment will kick-off the Christmas season and bring joy and cheer to you, your family, and friends. It will be a festive fun-filled evening for the whole family in downtown!

Bring out the entire family for this evening of family fun and Christmas cheer.

