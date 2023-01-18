Deer Heads & Dog Poop Found In Wyoming Recycling

Want to "save the planet?"

They you must recycle, right?

Well, maybe not.

The problems with recycling, nation wide, have been discussed over the years, yet despite what we now know about it many people still want to do it, even after they find out that most recycling is actually useless, if not more harmful for the environment.

It's been found that recycling paper is actually a toxic process. Better to just plant a new tree each time we take a tree down to make paper.

Some things can and should be used again, like tin cans.

Most of what we separate into our recycle bins just wind up in landfills anyway.

But that's not bad.

Today's landfills are actually created in a way that helps the environment. Many landfills are turned into parks, golf courses and ski resorts.

This John Stossel video, below, will show you what actually happens to recycling.

When folks think of recycling the image that usually comes to mind is well-sorted trash that is remade into other products, thus helping to keep our environment clean.

But when we take a good look at what actually winds up in recycle bins... well, it's not so pretty.

You might be shocked to find out some of the things that end up in Wyoming recycling.

Deer heads? There must be better ways of disposing of a deer head than dropping it in a recycling bin. I would not even put such a thing in the trash. At least bury it.

Many minor items are found that do not belong in the recycling bin. That means time and money must be spent sorting through what should have already been sorted out.

But the process of sorting all of that out is so expensive that most of it is just sent to the landfill.

Thirawatana Phaisalratana Thirawatana Phaisalratana loading...

People just can't seem to get it right. Recycling containers have been found loaded with hoses, paint cants, propane bottles, helium tanks, shoes, condoms. This list is long and, at times- weird.

Who's leaving bottles of urine in the recycling bins?

Also dog pop has been found found in there too. It's nice for people to pick up their dog poop from other people's yards and the park. But don't put it in the recycling bin.

We’re finding more trash — as in literal trash — being put into the recycling containers.

If this is happening in just one town in Wyoming then lord knows what is happening elsewhere.

I went looking and found several videos on the strange things that wound up in these bins. Here is one video, below.

There are always those responsible people who take the time to clean up after themselves. Some even leave a place better than they found it. Then there are those who just can't be bothered. I'll leave it to you to find the words to classify them.

