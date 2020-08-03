Two staff members and one contract health care worker were reported lab-confirmed positive for COVID-19 at the Wyoming Department of Correction's prison in Torrington.

The department conducted 935 tests for all inmates, staff and contract staff at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution as part of its testing program for all its facilities, according to a news release.

No positive cases were reported for inmates.

So far, the Wyoming Department of Corrections has conducted 2,122 tests at its facilities.

The department previously reported 24 positive test results -- 15 inmates, two staff, seven contract staff -- at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. Those individuals are currently in recovery.

No positive results were reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

The department began testing for COVID-19 on Monday at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp and Boot Camp in Newcastle.

Those numbers will be reported when all test results are back.

