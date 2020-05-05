Disney Animation Artist Creates Awesome Kanye West Rendering

A Disney animation artist by the name of Alex Alvarado, has been posting some pretty unique artwork to his Instagram page (@babygotbackhead).

Earlier today (May 5th, 2020), Alex posted some photos of a rendition he did of Wyoming part-time resident and recently made billionaire, Kanye West.

The artwork does look exactly like the clothing and music mogul, but with that touch of Disney that makes you expect to see him in the next The Incredibles sequel.

Alvarado has a lot of other cool renditions on his IG account, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar and the late Tupac Shakur.