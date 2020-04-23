A dog is dead and a north Casper resident is unable to return to their single-wide mobile home after the building caught fire early Thursday, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

The fire was reported at roughly 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 Block of N. Center St. Fire crews arrived to see flames visible through the front door of the structure; they entered and extinguished the fire quickly.

The resident had been able to get out before firefighters showed up. One dead dog was found during a search of the building, but otherwise no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say damage to the mobile home is extensive. The blaze evidently started in the kitchen, and a fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

The displaced resident received assistance from the Casper-Natrona County Burn Fund, which offers financial aid to people who have been impacted by a fire.

Three engines, one rescue unit, a battalion chief, two deputy chiefs and one inspector responded on behalf of the Casper Fire-EMS Department. They were assisted by Wyoming Medical Center, the Casper Police Department, Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

The Fire-EMS department reminds residents that smoke alarms save lives. Now is the time to check your smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning properly.

For assistance with existing smoke alarms or to have one installed, call the fire department at 235-8222.