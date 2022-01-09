Doja Cat and French Montana vacationing together in the Bahamas has fans chatting on social media about a possible romance.

On Saturday (Jan. 8), French hopped on his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself and Doja having dinner together, which heightened internet rumors that they are dating. The image comes a few days after French also posted a video of himself with Doja enjoying a water ride at what appeared to be an amusement park.

The Bronx, N.Y.-bred MC captioned the pic of the two at dinner, "AFRICANS IN BAHAMAS." Doja, possibly offering clarity in the comment section about their rumored relationship, wrote, “Love you brother,” to which French replied, “Love u more.”

french montana dojo cat dating rumors frenchmontana via Instagram loading...

According to a Page Six report, published on Friday (Jan. 7), the two rap stars were in the Bahamas celebrating French’s lawyer Adam Zia’s birthday.

Doja’s manager, Lydia Asrat, also added in the comment section, “Fam! Love how we literally all become brothers and sisters as soon as we met.”

The exchange seems to confirm that Doja and French are just friends. Or, as some fans speculated online, Doja curved French and put him in the dreaded friend zone.

Initially, the dating rumors started on Friday when French posted a series of clips on his Instagram Story of himself hanging out with Doja as they splish-splashed at the Atlantis Hotel’s water park and adjoining beach area in the Bahamas.

When the photos and video surfaced online, some fans were wondering how French and the Planet Her artist were possibly hooking up because, as they see it, French isn't the pick they'd make for Doja.

“How did french montana pull Doja Cat[?]” questioned one person adding a stoned-face emoji.

Another fan appeared to suggest drastic measures if the dating rumors between them were true.

“If Doja Cat is dating French Montana then im removing all her songs from my playlist,” warned the fan.

Although French Montana and Doja Cat have collaborated on his They Got Amnesia album track “Handstand” featuring Saweetie, it appears the rap duo are just friends.

Watch French Montana and Doja Cat’s video for "Handstand" featuring Saweetie below.