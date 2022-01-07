This Wyoming Woman Just Happens to Be an Expert Fire Spinner

I believe we all have gifts we're born with and then there are others we learn. There is one Wyoming woman who's gift just happens to be fire spinning and I've never seen anyone do it better.

Kudos to Wyoming PBS for their well-done profile of Miranda Bressler. They shared her journey and how she makes fire do special things.

Get our free mobile app

As Miranda shared in her video feature, she's a 5th generation Wyoming rancher. She began dancing as a child, but also developed her strength thanks to her family ranch work.

She credits her interest in fire spinning to a trip she made to Hawaii when she was 15 or 16. She was amazed by some of the performers there and what they could make fire do in performance.

Once Miranda decided to try it for herself, she described the "electricity" that would feel like it would pulse through her veins. She practiced for hours a day. She would work on the ranch, then bartend and then come home and work on perfecting her fire spinning technique.

She mentioned that "when you play with fire, you're gonna get burned". However, she's learned how to practice this craft safely over the years.

Make sure you follow Miranda on Instagram as she continues to share her unique Wyoming journey which is unlike just about anyone else you'll ever know.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America