Donnie Yen Joins the Cast of ‘John Wick 4’

John Wick: Chapter 4 has added a new actor to its ever-growing cast. Donnie Yen will play an old friend of Keanu Reeves’ assassin, according to Deadline. The character “shares his same history and many of the same enemies.”

The movie is set to begin production this summer in France, as well as in Germany, and Japan. However, it will not be shot back-to-back with the already scheduled John Wick: Chapter 5. Chad Stahelski will direct the picture, as he helmed the last two sequels and served as co-director alongside David Leitch on the first John Wick film. The screenplay comes from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing.

Yen is one of China's biggest action stars, with credits including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Disney's live-action Mulan. "We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise,” said Stahelski in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.”

“Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise,” added Iwanyk. “We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu.” The casting decision follows Lionsgate’s previous announcement that Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama would be joining Reeves in a lead role.

Lionsgate plans to release John Wick: Chapter 4 on May 27, 2022.

