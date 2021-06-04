Thermal Imaging Camera Video Shows Weird UFO Flying Over Casper

Even by UFO standards, this is a weird one. A new video taken with a thermal imaging camera shows a weird and rather large UFO flying over Casper.

Based on the time stamp and description on this video, it was captured the night of May 30, 2021. It shows a large circular object over the city. There are several things to note. First, the channel that shared the video says it was taken with a FLIR camera. Those cameras are made to take videos at night and show objects that give off heat that might not otherwise be visible.

I always look at these videos as a skeptic. On the plus side, the person who captured the video zooms in and out and shows the tree line and other natural objects so you can have a defined point of reference. It's also several minutes long which is a lot of video to fake if you're gonna do it. On the negative side, they link to an original source which if you go to it says it's been taken down and/or not there. Suspect.

Watch and make your own mind up. Is this a real legitimate UFO or is someone trying to punk us?

I'd really like to know where this video was taken. It looks like it might be from Casper Mountain, but it's hard to be sure.

One other thing of note: an object this large would have almost certainly been spotted by a large number of people. The only explanation for it not being seen is if it was a heated object that really was cloaked, but that's a theory for a different day.

