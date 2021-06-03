Casper Police: Driver Passes Out In Downtown Intersection, Gets 4th DUI

Documents filed in Natrona County District Court allege that a driver passed out in an intersection in downtown Casper last month and in the process landed his fourth DUI in 10 years.

According to the same filings, Steven Robert VenJohn is charged with fourth offense DUI, a felony punishable by up to seven years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

He's additionally charged with the misdemeanors of driving without an interlock device and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper Police received a report shortly before midnight May 20 that the driver (later identified as VenJohn) of a black GMC truck was passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of Ash and First Street.

When officers arrived, they saw VenJohn slumped over his steering wheel with his head against the driver's window. VenJohn did not respond to having a flashlight shined on him, the affidavit states.

Court documents state officers tapped on VenJohn's window, which led to him suddenly sitting up with a "surprised" look on his face. VenJohn then asked officers if he'd fallen asleep.

The affidavit alleges that as VenJohn got out of the vehicle at officers' request, he had to put the vehicle in park as he'd left it in drive.

VenJohn reportedly told police he had last drunk at roughly noon.

As police spoke with VenJohn, court documents state, they learned he had a warrant out of Carbon County for failure to appear as well had an ignition interlock requirement imposed through 2103.

After conducting field sobriety tests, police arrested VenJohn. As they searched VenJohn, police found a plastic container with methamphetamine residue, court documents state.

VenJohn also agreed to take a blood test, though the affidavit does not specify the results.