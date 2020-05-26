Driver Dead, 2 Kids Hurt in Wyoming Crash; Texting Investigated

A Utah resident is dead and two children were hospitalized following a rollover crash in western Wyoming, and investigators say texting while driving may have played a role in the wreck.

Robyn Matthews, 31, was not wearing a seat belt and died after being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. As usual, the report did not identify the two children involved because they are minors.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on Wyoming Highway 351 near Big Piney in Sublette County.

Matthews was driving a Chevrolet Blazer westbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right and Matthews overcorrected, causing the Blazer to cross the centerline and exit the highway.

Matthews overcorrected again, per the report, which caused the Blazer to roll multiple times before hitting a dirt embankment.

The two children in the back seat were restrained in a seat belt and child seat, respectively. They were flown by helicopter to the Primary Children's Hospital at the University of Utah with unspecified injuries.

State troopers are investigating speed and texting while driving as contributing factors in the crash, according to the report.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the wreck.