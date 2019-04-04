A husband and wife from Colorado who were arrested in for drug- and gun-related charges in Natrona County two years ago were sentenced in federal court in Casper last month.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Cecil Eugene Crow, 56, to six years eight months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

Skavdahl also sentenced Rebecca Allison McIntosh, 59, to five years 10 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

They are both from Grand Junction, Colo., and were arrested in Cortez, Colo.

However, their crimes centered on Natrona County, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

In February 2017, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating a drug trafficking organization in Natrona County.

The DCI learned McIntosh was traveling to California, obtaining large amounts of methamphetamine, and returning to Natrona County to deliver the drug to a co-conspirator.

Agents tracked McIntosh's vehicle as she traveled from Colorado to California.

The DCI, with the help of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.

She and Crow were in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine, which was found in a hidden compartment. Law enforcement also found a loaded firearm.

They were indicted in May, and arrested in July.

In January, Crow pleaded guilty to the carrying firearm charge. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Likewise in January, McIntosh pleaded guilt to the possession with intent to distribute charge. She faced no other charges, according to the docket for the case.