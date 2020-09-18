Dukes Of Hazzard Fan Arrested After Bridge Jump

It should have happened in Georgia. Why Michigan? That doesn't even make sense.

Anyway, a man was arrested Wednesday night after he - apparently - jumped a Detroit drawbridge.

Everyone who saw it says he did it "Dukes of Hazzard" style.

The driver was Allen Park. He is 26 years old and, apparently, that bridge was just too tempting.

He was driving a Dodge sedan at the time, which makes sense. The car in the TV show was a Dodge Charger.

The drawbridge was opening and he just could not help himself. Admit it, you would have been tempted too. He accelerated, and the rest is history.

“I looked, I said, ‘No he ain’t,’” drawbridge operator Andre Locke told Detroit's WDIV-TV. “Over he went, blew out all four of his tires, and then he crashed into the other gate."

But in this story the cops catch the driver. Did the cops ever catch the Duke boys? I don't think so.

They got him before he "allegedly damaged the safety gates" and his own tires, the Detroit News reported.

The driver was arrested and fined just $1,000, police said. Looking back I'm thinking, JUST $1,000? REALLY? I'm not advocating anything here but I'd say that's a good price for that ride, along with the bragging rights.