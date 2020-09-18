Not Your Imagination, Wildfire Smoke Affecting Casperites’ Health

Have you had a sore throat for weeks now?

Do you have a slight sniffle that comes and goes?

A headache that never seems to go away?

Chances are it's not COVID-19...it's more likely the Wildfire Smoke that seems to have taken permanent residence over our town.

Wildfires have spread across the Western United States with record-breaking devastation, and the smoke from them has reached as far as Europe.

Here in Casper a seemingly constant haze is interrupting our gorgeous Wyoming views and may be causing some uncomfortable health issues.

According to the CDC website, Wildfire Smoke can definitely affect your health.

Symptoms include:

Coughing

Trouble breathing normally

Stinging eyes

A scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Wheezing and shortness of breath

Chest pain

Headaches

An asthma attack

Tiredness

Fast heartbeat

Casperites with preexisting conditions can be affected even more by these symptoms.

So what can we do about it?

While it looks like the smoke sadly isn't going away any time soon the CDC does have a few tips that may help.

They recommend checking the air quality in your region and adjusting your plans for the day accordingly.

On poor air quality days keep windows and doors shut.

Use a freestanding air filter in your home, and change the filter as recommended to ensure the best quality air in your home.

Refrain from vacuuming on particularly poor air quality days. Vacuuming can stir up particles already inside your home.

If you are experiencing extreme symptoms, such as struggling to breathe, do not hesitate to call your doctor.

Hopefully, the cooler weather coming our way will help the wildfires to get under control.

Our fingers are crossed that some of that Wyoming wind will blow the smoke out of here and give us our clear blue Western skies again.