Here’s Where Air Quality Will Be Poor In Wyoming Through Wednesday

As wildfire smoke in the American West continues to cloud the skies over the Cowboy State, the National Weather Service has passed along another round of air quality alerts impacting virtually all of Wyoming.

The weather service passes along the alerts on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, under an air quality alert, the elderly, young children and those with respiratory illnesses should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize their outdoor activities. However, even those who don't fall under those categories are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

The following Wyoming counties will be under an air quality alert through at least 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Park



Teton



Lincoln



Uinta



Washakie



Big Horn



Hot Springs



Fremont



Sweetwater



Natrona



Sheridan



Johnson



Carbon



Converse



Albany



Platte



Goshen



Laramie