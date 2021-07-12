Where Is All The Smoke In Casper Coming From?

With much of the Mountain West in flames, Casper and other parts of Wyoming are experiencing the fall out in the form of smoke.

And, while the National Weather Service has issued smoke advisories for the extreme northwestern portions of the state, Casper has not been issued such a warning. That doesn't make Casper Mountain any easier to see.

According to an air quality map from AirNow.gov, dozens of fires are burning in western Idaho and eastern Oregon creating a smoke plume that's covering much of the region.

The same agency is reporting that air pollution in Casper is moderate, meaning those who are particularly sensitive to pollution could be at risk of illness.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Riverton has issued an air quality advisory alert for extreme western Wyoming, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. The advisories also cover Evanston and Lyman through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children and those with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and to minimize their outdoor activities.

"Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions," the WDH added.

As for the Casper area, widespread smoke is expected to stick around the area through Tuesday afternoon. Showers are expected to move through the area and things should clear up by then.

The rest of the week is predicted to bring with it clear skies with the possibility of afternoon showers and storms. Highs could reach 95 by the weekend.