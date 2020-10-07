Heavy Smoke on its Way to Casper Again

The Casper area will once again see heavy smoke from wildfires burning in the West.

On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert for Natrona County and the Casper area. According to the alert, smoke from wildfires will be observed in the area and visibility will be limited.

Additionally, the elderly, young children and those with respiratory problems are advised to avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize their outdoor activities.

The alert will be in place from midnight to noon Thursday.