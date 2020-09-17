WATCH: Here Are The Best Reasons To Live In Casper
We can all agree that Casper is an awesome place to live, but a new video from local resident, Alisha Collins, goes into extreme detail while this is the best place in the country to call home.
In the 6-minute video, which Alisha posted to her YouTube channel, she listing off numerous reason why Casper really is the best place to live.
Among some of the standout reasons were:
- No State Income Tax
- Proximity To Outdoor Sports
- Wide Open Spaces
- Safe & Friendly Community
- No Overcrowding or Traffic
- Low Cost of Living
These were just a few of the myriad of reasons why Casper truly is one of the best places in all of America to live.
Can you think of any others she didn't mention? Let us know in the comments section below.
