WATCH: Here Are The Best Reasons To Live In Casper

We can all agree that Casper is an awesome place to live, but a new video from local resident, Alisha Collins, goes into extreme detail while this is the best place in the country to call home.

In the 6-minute video, which Alisha posted to her YouTube channel, she listing off numerous reason why Casper really is the best place to live.

Among some of the standout reasons were:

No State Income Tax

Proximity To Outdoor Sports

Wide Open Spaces

Safe & Friendly Community

No Overcrowding or Traffic

Low Cost of Living

These were just a few of the myriad of reasons why Casper truly is one of the best places in all of America to live.

