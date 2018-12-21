EAST vs WEST: Which Part of Casper is the Best?

I've asked for your opinion about different businesses in Casper that have locations in the east and the west. Now, I'm asking you about the whole enchilada. When it comes to the city as a whole, do you think the east side of Casper is the best or is it the west?

So many factors to consider here. Do you like one part of Casper because there are more convenient shopping areas? Maybe you grew up on one side and believe that's the superior part of town.

I can say for a fact that I enjoy the convenience of the stores that are close together on the east side of Casper. But, I love the more spread-out neighborhoods and roads on the west side of town. That's my way of saying that I'm 50/50 on which side of town I'd prefer.

But, who cares what I think? I don't. I care about what part of Casper you believe is superior. Let your voice be heard.