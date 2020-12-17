Elon Musk ‘Supports Trans’ People But Thinks Pronouns Are an ‘Esthetic Nightmare’

Elon Musk, who named his and girlfriend Grimes' baby X Æ A-12, thinks the use of pronouns poses an "esthetic nightmare."

On Wednesday (December 16), the Space X and Tesla founder shared his opinions on pronouns, which sparked major backlash.

“I absolutely support trans [people], but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he tweeted in response to an article that criticized a meme he shared earlier in the week.

On December 14, Musk tweeted a meme of war with a cartoon soldier wiping blood on his face, wearing the words "I love to oppress" on his hat. Above the meme it read, "When you put he/him in ur [sic] bio." His tweet appeared to make fun of people who put their pronouns in their bio, something many trans people do in order to not be misgendered.

Musk followed up his comment about "esthetics" with a link to an article about Tesla's LGBTQ+ inclusion via the company's Twitter account, seemingly giving himself a pat on the back for his company's inclusion efforts despite spreading harmful ideas about the significance of pronouns in the trans community.

"Very proud to have scored 100/100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality," the company's social media account wrote. "Thanks to everyone at Tesla for making LGBTQ inclusion an important part of our culture."

Not long after, Grimes seemingly, subtly reacted to his controversial comments. On Thursday (December 17), she tweeted, "I love this charity," sharing a link to the LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund.