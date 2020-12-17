Jupiter and Saturn to Align as One Bright Star on Monday

The two largest planets in our solar system will align Monday night during the winter solstice and appear to be one bright star in the sky. The two planets appear close to one another every two decades, but this time it will be special.

December 21, 2020, will be the first time that Jupiter and Saturn will be closely aligned since 1623 and the closest observable since 1226, according to EarthSky. This is also the clearest view we've had of the phenomena in our lifetimes, as the last time the two planets were close to each other in orbit in 2000, the sun made it difficult to view.

If you are hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare occurrence, look to the sky for the bright "Christmas Star" just after sunset. You won't be able to miss it.

