New Eminem and Dr. Dre Song Snippet Surfaces – Listen

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music.

On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."

It's unclear if the track, which can be found below, will appear on a joint effort of some sort or if it'll be featured on the update for the Grand Theft Auto Online version of the game called The Contract, due to arrive on Wednesday (Dec. 15).

Dre shared a video on his Instagram on Saturday (Dec. 11) from the upcoming video game. In the IG post, the legendary producer is rhyming on the mic while trading bars with his Aftermath Entertainment artist Anderson .Paak.

Dr. Dre captioned the post: "The Contract. 12-15-21. Let’s go!! @rockstargames."

While Eminem has dropped music this year, including the single "Last One Standing" with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy for the Venom: Let There Be Carnage soundtrack, and albums Music to Be Murdered By and Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, it's been some time since Dre delivered some heat. The California native's last offering, Compton, arrived back in 2015.

However, in October of this year, Snoop Dogg revealed that Dre will be putting out new music through the Grand Theft Auto game. So, perhaps these snippets are a glimpse into what Snoop shared a few months back.

Dre, who also isn't a stranger to GTA, made a surprise appearance on Grand Theft Auto V last December.

Check out the snippet of Eminem and Dr. Dre's unnamed joint below.