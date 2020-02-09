Eminem made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars to perform his iconic track "Lose Yourself."

As the 92nd Annual Academy Awards got ready to unveil the winners of the music categories, the rapper took the stage to sing his 2002 hit from the film 8 Mile, seventeen years after he won for Best Original Song.

Though he appeared to have some sound issues, Slim Shady had the whole crowd rocking. Some audience members seemed surprised by Eminem's unexpected appearance, including Frozen 2's Idina Menzel and Finneas O'Connell, while the rest loved it and gave him a standing ovation when he was done.

Meanwhile, director Martin Scorsese looked like he was going to fall asleep.

Moments after his show-stopping performance, Eminem took to Twitter to thank the Academy, writing, "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Eminem recently dropped a surprise album titled Music to Be Murdered By and became his tenth straight record to debut at No. 1 on the charts. But in typical Eminem fashion, the album raised eyebrows for some of its controversial lyrics, including references to the 2017 bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.