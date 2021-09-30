Eminem Serves Spaghetti at Opening of His Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant

Eminem surprised his “Stans” by pulling up to the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), Em made an unannounced appearance and spent several minutes working the walk-up window of his pasta shop. While serving up cartons of spaghetti to stunned customers, he also obliged many with selfie photos.

According to the Detroit News yesterday, the 48-year-old rhymer signed a few customers' takeout cartons as well. "This has been my dream my whole life," Erin Farrer told the newspaper. Em signed her container of Mom's Spaghetti, took a selfie pic with her and hugged her. “And I bawled my eyes out," added Farrer on meeting her rap idol.

Of course, Mom’s Spaghetti is named after a line from the Oscar Award-winning 8 Mile track “Lose Yourself,” which features the barf-related lyrics, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti."

Last week, commercials for the new restaurant began airing on local Detroit television station WXYZ. The jokey 30-second ad featured Slim Shady upchucking cartons of spaghetti. The clip also unveiled the dishes the restaurant will be serving, including pasta, meatballs and the spaghetti sandwich.

Detroit News reported that there’s also a merchandise shop at the eatery called "The Trailer." The shop has some unique merch like Eminem sports-related T-shirts, vinyl albums, cassette tapes, hoodies and limited-edition photo prints for sale. Additionally, there's a pair of extremely rare Eminem Air Jordan IV custom sneakers and a Slim Shady beat machine. Unfortunately, neither of the two are for sale.

As for how the spaghetti tastes? One die-hard Em fan, Derek Yeutich, gave it a thumbs up. "It's pretty good, I would say. They know what they're doing in there," he told the newspaper.

Watch Eminem interact with customers at his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant below.