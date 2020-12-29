ENTER TO WIN: Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest

The Wyoming Letters About Literature contest is accepting submissions for just a little while longer.

The contest is for students who love to read and write. This time they are being asked to write about their favorite author and what book of theirs has influenced them, and why.

The idea is for the student to write more than just a book report, instead they are meant to dive into the "why" of the story and how it made them think.

Students can enter as an individual or work as a group in a class.

FROM THE STATE WEBSITE: "This state-level contest encourages students to read, be inspired, and write back to their favorite authors. Letters About Literature asks students to respond to a book, rather than simply report on it. What matters most is the connection the student makes with the author’s words and the impact it has on that student’s life and how they see the world."

The contest began taking entries on Nov. 1. Final submission date is Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Students compete in three age categories: Level 1 (grades 4-6), Level 2 (grades 7-8), and Level 3 (grades 9-12).

THERE ARE PRIZES: Wyoming winners will receive an Amazon gift card worth $150 for first place, $100 for second, or $50 for third.

Find full information including examples of past winners at this website.

Have you ever seen something so incredibly beautiful while on your way to work you were suddenly inclined to turn around and take a picture of it?

I used to carry a camera with me, but today all I really need is a cell phone. I'll leave the complicated equipment to my photography friends.

I'm one of those weirdoes who arrives at work just before 3am. On this morning, December 28th 2020, I drove slowly down icy streets in morning fog and 7f temperatures.

Fog at these temperatures causes what is called hoarfrost. I hate that name. That's why I wrote an piece a while ago renaming it "Lady Of The Evening Frost." That sounds more respectable.

On this morning the moon hung above this tiny Wyoming park and the lighting was so perfect I had to turn around and take some pictures to share with you.