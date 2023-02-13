EXCLUSIVE: MSU Student, Casper Native on Active Shooting Situation That Has 3 Confirmed Deaths, Multiple Injuries

Update:

CNN is reporting that the suspect involved in the MSU campus shooting has died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Original story below:

Andrew Brown was grocery shopping when he first got the news that, just a few miles away, there was an active shooter on the campus of his college, Michigan State University.

Get our free mobile app

At first, it was hard to believe. But he immediately went home, locked the door, and called his parents.

CNN reports that, according to reports from Michigan authorities, "At least three people died and five others were injured after shots were fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter in place orders amid a search for a suspect Monday evening."

According to the news station, the local hospital, E.W. Sparrow Hospital, is currently treating at least 5 victims of the shooting. "Some of those victims do have life-threatening injuries," MSU Interim Police Chief Chris Rozman said during a press conference.

There are conflicting reports, however, as to whether there are multiple suspects or not.

Until tonight, Brown considered MSU to be a safe haven; a place where he was accepted, a place where he thrived. But now, he's unsure what to think. The only thing he knows, right at this moment, is that he is safe.

"It is very scary here," Brown told K2 Radio News. "Mostly because we still don’t know exactly what happened or is still going on. I was in a grocery store about 15 minutes away from campus when news broke and we went right home. All of my friends are safe but are scattered and barricaded in different parts of campus (campus radio station, locker rooms, businesses, other people’s dorm rooms that they’ve never even met, etc.)"

Brown said that he rushed right home and that sirens from various first responders have been echoing for hours.

"My apartment is about 4 miles north of campus and I just stopped hearing police sirens about 20 minutes ago," he said. "I’m mostly just trying to stay in contact with my people with so much changing information but thankfully all of my friends and I are safe and just waiting to hear more info." That info is coming fast and furiously, but details keep changing. "Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot," MSU said in a statement. "All persons on campus and in (the) neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in."

Brown is currently inside of his apartment and is safe. He says that he never thought he would be involved in a situation like this.

"I got a text from a friend that asked if we were okay and immediately got a call from another friend," Brown said. "I was immediately just in so much shock and I called my parents to tell them that I was okay, then immediately checked out and left. It’s just been so surreal and is hard to believe that this is actually happening. It’s hard to imagine this ever happening to you but this was definitely a wake up call that it can happen anywhere at anytime."

K2 Radio News will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.