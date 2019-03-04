BREAKING: Officials Identify Alleged Casper Hospital Shooter

Casper police have identified the man who was arrested early Monday after he opened fire inside a hospital and allegedly targeted medical staff.

Mitchell D. Taylor, 20, will face charges including two counts of aggravated assault, Chief of Police Keith McPheeters told reporters during a news conference at Wyoming Medical Center on Monday.

No one was hurt in the shooting and police said Monday morning that no continuing threat to public safety exists in connection with the incident.

The shooter was initially reported in the area of the hospital's emergency department, McPheeters told reporters, but responding officers found the suspect had not accessed the emergency department.

After responding at roughly 1:10 a.m., officers cleared a portion of the hospital before locating the suspect in the area of the physical plant. He was non-compliant, McPheeters said, and officers used a Taser to subdue him.

"After his apprehension, the suspect was immediately transferred to the Wyoming Medical Center emergency room," McPheeters said, explaining that Taylor had to be evaluated after being tased.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.