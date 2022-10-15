EXPLAINER: A look at the Kevin Spacey-Anthony Rapp trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of Kevin Spacey's federal trial starts Tuesday in a #MeToo-era case against the actor in New York — but no criminal charges are involved. Stage and screen star Anthony Rapp has sued Spacey, accusing him of assault, battery and intentionally inflecting emotional distress when Rapp was 14. Rapp filed the lawsuit in 2020 and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. He was the first man to publicly accuse Spacey of inappropriate sexual advances, in 2017. Spacey initially apologized and said he didn't remember the incident, but later denied the allegations.

