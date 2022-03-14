‘FanDuel Sportsbook’ Is Now Legal in Wyoming

Wyoming residents now have a third option for professional sports betting. FanDuel Sportsbook is officially live as of Thursday, March 10th, 2022.

The official FanDuel Sportsbook Facebook shared the news with a pic and a caption that read:

Welcome aboard Download the app to get started Apple: apple.co/2Ghrxsd Android: bit.ly/FDSBK-Droid

Right now, FanDuel is offering residents their first bet risk free. The official FanDuel website states:

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK IS LIVE IN WYOMING!

SIGN UP NOW AND GET YOUR

First bet risk-free UP TO $1000

Now that Fanduel Sportsbook is live in Wyoming, you can place your first bet risk-free! Join FanDuel Sportsbook today and make your first bet. If you lose, we'll give you a refund of up to $1000 in site credit.

While FanDuel is the latest addition, they are not the first. Both DraftKings and BETMGM launched in Wyoming back on September 1st, 2021. PointsBet was approved on February 3rd, 2022, but at the time of this article have yet to launch.

For Cowboy State residents that are a fan of professional sports, this is a really big deal. Considering the fact that Wyoming doesn't have any professional teams, whether your favorite squad is in Denver or on the other side of the country, you can know legally bet, at home, or anywhere, from the ease and comfort of your mobile device and with more than one option.

