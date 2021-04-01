Federal Judge Blocks Sales of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ at Nike’s Request

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the sale of Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes."

On Thursday (April 1), Nike requested the courts grant a temporary restraining order against MSCHF, the company producing the shoes. This means that the company can not fulfill any orders at this time.

Earlier this week, Nike sued MSCHF as they did not authorize the production of Nas' "Satan Shoes," which uses the Nike Air Max 97 as a base. Even after the modifications, the shoes still feature the company's signature swoosh, which is how Nike was able to sue for trademark infringement.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nike claimed that the company "is in no way connected with this project." Additionally, Nike submitted proof that consumers are saying that they will not purchase from the company again because of the shoes, causing harm to their brand's reputation.

According to Loudwire, MSCHF argued that they are not normal sneakers but "rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each." The company also claimed that they shipped out 665 pairs of shoes already.

Nas addressed the lawsuit through a SpongeBob meme on Twitter. "Me after the Nike lawsuit," he tweeted alongside a GIF of Squidward looking disheveled in a cardboard box.

The "Satan Shoes" feature a pentagram and a bible verse regarding Satan, as well as contain a drop of blood from an employee. There were 666 shoes available at $1,018 and they sold out within minutes.